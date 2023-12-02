Milder than average with a few rain showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A light southerly breeze this first weekend of December will keep temperatures milder than usual for this time of year. Additional rainfall is on the way.

The best rain chances will be this evening, overnight and into the start of Sunday.

This weekend will not be a total wash-out.

Trending drier and cooler next week. However, not too cold for the first full week of December.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Not as chilly this afternoon. Some rain showers arrive from the southwest by late this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night: Rainy with areas of fog. Under a quarter inch of rainfall expected. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Any morning shower will exit. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s with areas of fog overnight into the start of Monday.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.

