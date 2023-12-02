Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Milder than average with a few rain showers

Cooler and drier next week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A light southerly breeze this first weekend of December will keep temperatures milder than usual for this time of year. Additional rainfall is on the way.

The best rain chances will be this evening, overnight and into the start of Sunday.

This weekend will not be a total wash-out.

Trending drier and cooler next week. However, not too cold for the first full week of December.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Not as chilly this afternoon. Some rain showers arrive from the southwest by late this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night: Rainy with areas of fog. Under a quarter inch of rainfall expected. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Any morning shower will exit. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s with areas of fog overnight into the start of Monday.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Mild December Weekend. More Showers Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Mild December Weekend. More Showers to Arrive by Saturday Evening into Sunday
Rain Chances Through First Weekend of December
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise