Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Mild December Weekend. More Showers to Arrive by Saturday Evening into Sunday

Mild December Weekend. More Showers Ahead
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures but unsettled skies with more showers at times, over this first weekend of December. Currently, much of Saturday is trending cloudy, but largley dry. By late afternoon and evening, some more showers arrive. Additional showers at times on Sunday. Rain amounts through the weekend, expected a half inch or less.

Drier with temperatures cooling back down into next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. More showers by evening. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, showers at times. Still mild with Highs lower 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Turning mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Mild December Weekend. More Showers Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Rain Chances Through First Weekend of December
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Some Showers Arrive Friday and Over the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM