Mild December Weekend. More Showers to Arrive by Saturday Evening into Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures but unsettled skies with more showers at times, over this first weekend of December. Currently, much of Saturday is trending cloudy, but largley dry. By late afternoon and evening, some more showers arrive. Additional showers at times on Sunday. Rain amounts through the weekend, expected a half inch or less.

Drier with temperatures cooling back down into next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. More showers by evening. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, showers at times. Still mild with Highs lower 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Turning mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

