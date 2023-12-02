Madison County boys basketball beats rival WIlliam Monroe 61-43

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County HS boys basketball team jumped on William Monroe early building an 11 point lead after one quarter and never trailed the rest of the way winning 61-43.

Seth McLearen led Madison with 21 points. Bryce Breeden added 17.

Madison County built a 21-point halftime lead and never let the lead slip below 16 in the second half.

It was Madison’s first win of the season improving to 1-1. Monroe falls to 0-2.

