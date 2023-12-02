Harrisonburg police say suspects in armed robbery investigation are in custody

HARRISONBUR, Va. (WVIR) - Two people wanted in connection with a reported armed robbery in Harrisonburg have been taken into custody in Tennessee, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

HPD announced Saturday, December 2, that 23-year-old Miguel Angel Rincon-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Yoliuska Andreis Rada Hernandez were arrested yesterday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol took the couple into custody without incident after the car they allegedly stole broke down along the highway. They were then transported to the Green County Jail where they will be held awaiting extradition.

Harrisonburg police were called out around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, for a reported armed robbery in the Lowes parking lot at 201 Linda Lane. The victim, a 22-year-old Harrisonburg man, reported that he was meeting an individual for the purpose of selling a black 1998 Mazda Millenia.

“The offender arrived on location with his female companion and small child for the transaction. Upon returning from the test drive, the male subject pulled out a pistol and demanded the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim then fled on foot and called 911,” HPD said in its original press release.

Officers obtained and executed a search warrant on personal items that the offenders reportedly left at the scene. As a result,, the offenders were identified as Rincon-Gonzalez and Rada Hernandez.

