2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail briefly affected traffic in Albemarle County Saturday, December 2.

Emergency responders were called out to the area of Seminole Trail /Route 29 and Twenty-Ninth Place Court around 2:20 p.m. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Roadway closure on southbound lanes of Seminole Trail (Rt. 29) at Twenty-Ninth Place Court, due to a two-vehicle crash. Please avoid the area, if possible,” ACPD said on social media shortly before 3 p.m.

Police announced around 3:40 p.m. that the roadway was back open.

This is a developing story.

**Traffic Alert**



Roadway closure on southbound lanes of Seminole Trail (Rt. 29) at Twenty-Ninth Place Court, due to a two-vehicle crash. Please avoid the area, if possible.@NBC29@CBS19News@NewsRadioWINA@DailyProgress pic.twitter.com/dfg2PXWYSq — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) December 2, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.