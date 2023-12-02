Advertise With Us
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

Albemarle County Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail briefly affected traffic in Albemarle County Saturday, December 2.

Emergency responders were called out to the area of Seminole Trail /Route 29 and Twenty-Ninth Place Court around 2:20 p.m. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Roadway closure on southbound lanes of Seminole Trail (Rt. 29) at Twenty-Ninth Place Court, due to a two-vehicle crash. Please avoid the area, if possible,” ACPD said on social media shortly before 3 p.m.

Police announced around 3:40 p.m. that the roadway was back open.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

