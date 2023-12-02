Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Activists hold mock funeral on UVA Grounds for Monroe Doctrine

UVA Rotunda
UVA Rotunda
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was 200 years ago that President James Madison delivered a speech that would later become the framework for the Monroe Doctrine.

Activists around the world are now trying to bury the document. Some of those activists met on UVA Grounds Saturday, December 2, for a mock funeral service to put the doctrine and its ideals to rest.

“This idea that somebody doing something the U.S. government doesn’t like thousands of miles away is a threat to U.S safety? That means you can go and attack Iraq and call it defensive, and this has been done for 200 years,” World Beyond War Director David Swanson said.

The service included a debate between historical experts and a UVA professor playing Monroe.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Albemarle County Police (FILE)
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle
Rummage sale at the Music Resource Center
Rummage sale helping Charlottesville’s Music Resource Center
(FILE)
Scottsville hosting Holiday Happenings 2023
Photos provided by HPD
Harrisonburg police say suspects in armed robbery investigation are in custody