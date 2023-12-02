Activists hold mock funeral on UVA Grounds for Monroe Doctrine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was 200 years ago that President James Madison delivered a speech that would later become the framework for the Monroe Doctrine.

Activists around the world are now trying to bury the document. Some of those activists met on UVA Grounds Saturday, December 2, for a mock funeral service to put the doctrine and its ideals to rest.

“This idea that somebody doing something the U.S. government doesn’t like thousands of miles away is a threat to U.S safety? That means you can go and attack Iraq and call it defensive, and this has been done for 200 years,” World Beyond War Director David Swanson said.

The service included a debate between historical experts and a UVA professor playing Monroe.

