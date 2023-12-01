Weyers Cave man found guilty of murdering brother

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Weyers Cave man was found guilty of murdering his brother on Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. 62-year-old Richard Brunk had been accused of murdering his then 63-year-old brother Ronald Brunk back in June of 2022.

On Thursday after a three-day jury trial, the jury found Brunk guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

After spending most of Thursday reviewing all of the evidence in the case the jury found Brunk guilty on both charges and recommended that he receive the maximum prison sentence for each one.

After delivering the verdict, the jury heard victim impact statements from both of Ronald Brunk’s sons, his widow, and he and Richards’s sister. All the victims shared how the devastating loss has turned their worlds upside down.

In her closing remarks, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst called Richard Brunk a ‘ticking time bomb’ and said that he doesn’t appear to have any remorse for his actions.

The jury seemingly agreed with Garst as it recommended Brunk receive a total prison sentence of 43 years with 40 for the murder charge and three years for the firearm charge.

Tensions ran high in the courtroom during Brunk’s trial. On Wednesday both Richard Brunk and Ronald Brunk’s son Adam Brunk were charged with contempt of court after the two were yelling and cursing at each other.

Adam Brunk was sentenced to ten days in jail on Thursday for his actions in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Richard Brunk will be back in court for his official sentencing on April 17, 2024. He also faces two charges of attempted murder for hire for allegedly attempting to solicit the murder of Garst and his sister Renee Banner, he will appear in court again for that case on December 20.

