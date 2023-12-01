UVA women beat Missouri 87-81 in overtime in ACC-SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia got a game-high 26 points from fifth-year senior Camryn Taylor in outlasting Missouri in overtime 87-81 in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa’s London Clarkson had 17 points off the bench and sophomore Paris Clark added 14 points.

After the game Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said she was coaching with a heavy heart.

Hours earlier in the middle of the night she found out that her father had passed away.

“The way that my players and staff rallied around me all day, flowers, text messages, cards all that stuff, it showed a lot of love and how much we love each other,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “Beyond how we played tonight, this day meant a lot to me and I was really proud of how we played.”

Virginia improves to 5-2 on the season and next plays at LaSalle on Sunday.

Here are some other team notes from a UVA women’s basketball media release:

The Cavaliers won the first-ever matchup of the series against Missouri.

UVA improved to 16-2 against non-conference opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Agugua-Hamilton improved 4-0 all-time against the Tigers with three wins as head coach at Missouri State (2019-22).

The ACC extended its lead in the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra, 7-3.

The Cavaliers notched their second 15-point comeback victory of the season. Virginia trailed 28-13 with 9:30 to play in the second quarter. UVA also overcame a 15-point deficit in its 81-59 win over Tulane (Nov. 24) at the Cayman Islands Classic.

The last time UVA played in overtime was in its 56-53 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 24, 2019.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

With 26 points, Camryn Taylor recorded her 13th career 20-point game. It was also the first by a Cavalier since Taylor Valladay scored 30 points against Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, 2022.

Taylor’s 26 points are one shy of tying her career high.

Alexia Smith’s 10 points and 13 rebounds marked her first career double-double.

Smith’s double-double is the second by a Cavalier this year. Jillian Brown notched one in the Cavaliers’ season opener over Maryland Eastern Shore with 14 points and 13 rebounds

