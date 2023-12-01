Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA women beat Missouri 87-81 in overtime in ACC-SEC Challenge

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia got a game-high 26 points from fifth-year senior Camryn Taylor in outlasting Missouri in overtime 87-81 in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa’s London Clarkson had 17 points off the bench and sophomore Paris Clark added 14 points.

After the game Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said she was coaching with a heavy heart.
Hours earlier in the middle of the night she found out that her father had passed away.

“The way that my players and staff rallied around me all day, flowers, text messages, cards all that stuff, it showed a lot of love and how much we love each other,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “Beyond how we played tonight, this day meant a lot to me and I was really proud of how we played.”

Virginia improves to 5-2 on the season and next plays at LaSalle on Sunday.

Here are some other team notes from a UVA women’s basketball media release:

  • The Cavaliers won the first-ever matchup of the series against Missouri.
  • UVA improved to 16-2 against non-conference opponents under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
  • Agugua-Hamilton improved 4-0 all-time against the Tigers with three wins as head coach at Missouri State (2019-22).
  • The ACC extended its lead in the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra, 7-3.
  • The Cavaliers notched their second 15-point comeback victory of the season. Virginia trailed 28-13 with 9:30 to play in the second quarter. UVA also overcame a 15-point deficit in its 81-59 win over Tulane (Nov. 24) at the Cayman Islands Classic.
  • The last time UVA played in overtime was in its 56-53 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 24, 2019.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • With 26 points, Camryn Taylor recorded her 13th career 20-point game. It was also the first by a Cavalier since Taylor Valladay scored 30 points against Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, 2022.
  • Taylor’s 26 points are one shy of tying her career high.
  • Alexia Smith’s 10 points and 13 rebounds marked her first career double-double.
  • Smith’s double-double is the second by a Cavalier this year. Jillian Brown notched one in the Cavaliers’ season opener over Maryland Eastern Shore with 14 points and 13 rebounds

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Buzz and Tony
UVA beats Texas A&M 59-47 in inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge
Perris Jones
UVA running back Perris Jones discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville
UVA senior running back Perris Jones is set to be discharged today (Tuesday, November 28th)...
UVA running back Perris Jones to be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville
Hokies beat 'Hoos
Virginia Tech beats UVA for Commonwealth Cup 55-17