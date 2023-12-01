Some Showers Ahead Friday and Over the Weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - December days ahead and as we move into Friday and this weekend, we will have showers at times. Turning cloudy by Friday morning, with some showers by mid to late morning and through the early afternoon. This first batch of rain is expected to be light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. Mostly cloudy skies and largely dry with temperatures in the upper 40s expected, for the Grand Illumination of the Christmas Tree on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, Friday evening.

Milder temperatures but unsettled skies with some showers at times over the weekend. Currently, much of Saturday is trending dry. By late afternoon and evening, some showers arrive. More showers at times on Sunday. Rain amounts through the weekend, expected a half inch or less.

Drier with temperatures cooling back down into next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Turning cloudy by morning. Lows 30-35.

Friday: Cloudy, some showers mainly late morning into mid afternoon. Breezy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs milder in the low to mid 60s. Few evening showers. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. Highs lower 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.