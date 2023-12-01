Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to UVA Medical Center after being shot with a handgun.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Nov. 30 at around 9:30 a.m. off Rumsey Lane in Rockingham County when a woman was shot in the abdomen.

The woman was transported to UVA Medical Center for emergency treatment, and the Sheriff’s Office says they believe a child accidentally fired the gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Certain cases can progress to pneumonia which gives way to dogs getting very sick in a short...
Augusta Regional SPCA to revamp volunteer program
JMU Relay For Life holding fundraiser at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks Friday
62-year-old Richard Brunk was found guilty of murdering his then 63-year-old brother Ronald...
Weyers Cave man found guilty of murdering brother
With the holiday season approaching, some gifts given to children might not be safe for them...
Keeping children safe with new toys this holiday season