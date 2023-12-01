Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to UVA Medical Center after being shot with a handgun.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Nov. 30 at around 9:30 a.m. off Rumsey Lane in Rockingham County when a woman was shot in the abdomen.

The woman was transported to UVA Medical Center for emergency treatment, and the Sheriff’s Office says they believe a child accidentally fired the gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

