Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Raising Cane’s raising money for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

Raising Cane's Charlottesville
Raising Cane's Charlottesville
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Raising Cane’s is giving back this holiday season to help our furry friends.

With the purchase of a “Plush Puppy,” all net proceeds will go to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. This applies to both Cane’s locations in the city.

The shelter says all donations - big or small - change the life of an animal in its care.

“We never turn an animal away, no matter what medical condition they’re in. So every dollar kind of supports us giving them housing, food, treats, and kind of the love they deserve while they’re waiting for their forever home,” Sierra Stevens said.

The fundraiser lasts until the end of December.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Toy Lift Charities
30th Annual Toy Lift collects toys for local children
Selvedge Brewing is leaving the Wool Factory
‘Last call’ for Selvedge Brewing at Wool Factory
(Photo credit: GreatCollections.)
Charlottesville and Albemarle looking to raise sale taxes by $0.01
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound