Raising Cane’s raising money for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Raising Cane’s is giving back this holiday season to help our furry friends.

With the purchase of a “Plush Puppy,” all net proceeds will go to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. This applies to both Cane’s locations in the city.

The shelter says all donations - big or small - change the life of an animal in its care.

“We never turn an animal away, no matter what medical condition they’re in. So every dollar kind of supports us giving them housing, food, treats, and kind of the love they deserve while they’re waiting for their forever home,” Sierra Stevens said.

The fundraiser lasts until the end of December.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.