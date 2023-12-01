Rain Chances Through First Weekend of December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A system moving through will bring daily rain chances heading through the weekend, starting today. Rainfall amounts are expected to be quite low, with less than a tenth of an inch this Friday, and less than half an inch through Monday. Aside from showers and cloudy skies, temperatures will be quite mild and warmer than average. Saturday and Sunday expect daytime highs to reach the low and mid 60′s, with a drop as we head into the week. As well as clearing conditions making way for sun and another dry week ahead. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s

Tuesday - Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 50.

