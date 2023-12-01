Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Rain Chances Through First Weekend of December

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A system moving through will bring daily rain chances heading through the weekend, starting today. Rainfall amounts are expected to be quite low, with less than a tenth of an inch this Friday, and less than half an inch through Monday. Aside from showers and cloudy skies, temperatures will be quite mild and warmer than average. Saturday and Sunday expect daytime highs to reach the low and mid 60′s, with a drop as we head into the week. As well as clearing conditions making way for sun and another dry week ahead. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s

Tuesday - Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Some Showers Arrive Friday and Over the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Some Showers Ahead Friday and Over the Weekend.
Pleasant End to November