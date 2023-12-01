Advertise With Us
‘Last call’ for Selvedge Brewing at Wool Factory

Selvedge Brewing is leaving the Wool Factory
Selvedge Brewing is leaving the Wool Factory(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Selvedge Brewing is closing its doors at the Wool Factory in Albemarle County.

The brewery announced back in April that it was moving out of this location.

It celebrated the move with a “last call” from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, December 1.

“We’ve loved our time here. This space will be so beautiful, and has served us really well,” Claire Johnson said. “We’re very excited to move and have a new location.”

Selvedge Brewing will reopen Friday, January 12, in a new taproom in the Bellair area.

