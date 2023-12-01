COVID-19 cases spike after Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All the family gatherings last week for Thanksgiving left the number of COVID-19 cases to climb.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the commonwealth is seeing a rise in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“We unfortunately expect these respiratory illnesses to increase as we go through the holidays and people getting together,” COVID-19 unit lead Heather Harmon-Sloane said, “We are starting to see in Virginia, moderate levels of flu, continuing rise in RSV, and we’re starting to observe an increase in diagnose COVID-19 in our emergency departments.”

While COVID-19 cases are up, thankfully hospitalizations are not following in the same trend.

According to the CDC the levels of COVID-19 in Virgina waterways also spiked following Thanksgiving.

While this does not make people sick, it is used as a tool for public health surveillance.

“Wastewater cannot make people sick,” Harmon-Sloane said, “We’re just finding COVID-19 being shed into wastewater from people that have been sick with COVID-19.”

Harmon-Sloane says the best way to stay healthy during the holidays is to stay updated with vaccines.

“The reason is that they are geared towards the current variants that are circulating now. It will give you the best protection even if you’ve had previous COVID vaccines,” Harmon-Sloane said.

