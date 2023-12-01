CHS administration, parents, and students brainstorm together

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a packed house at Charlottesville High School Thursday night.

Over 500 parents, students, and community members talked with administration on how to resolve some of the issues the school is facing.

CHS’s Student Body President Maggie Heaphy spoke on behalf of the high schoolers.

“So many people are willing to do what it takes to come to these events to have the hard conversations,” Heaphy said. “I love this school and I see all the potential in the school.”

Everywhere you turned there were groups of people discussing how to make the school a better place.

After a forty-five minute break-out session, those in attendance joined back together to share what their small groups had discussed.

A common issue mentioned by parents was a lack of trust in the school division.

“Our group really emphasized the desire for transparency, clarity and specificity and communication specifically from the school board and administration,” one group leader said.

But the main topic of discussion remained “How do we make the school a safer place”?

“Is it time to revisit having someone a resource officer, maybe not be a policeman, but having someone in the schools who would be trained and capable of taking care of flare ups when they occurred?,” another group leader said.

The school says it is working on filling vacancies, increasing supervision, and taking cell-phones out of the equation.

“When there is a fight there have been cell phones that are videotaping the fight,” Chief Academic Officer with CCS, Katina Otey, said about the dangers of cell-phones.

The administration remained adamant that it will discipline students who don’t follow the rules.

“We love our kids, but when you make a bad choice, there are consequences for actions,” Otey said. “We’ve been doing it and we’re going to continue to do it.”

While that seems to be what most parents want, some raised the point that the kids making these bad choices need help beyond discipline from the administration and teachers.

“They just don’t need to be here to teach, they need to also learn about the trauma, because who can understand a hungry child? Or a child with no shoes?,” B.U.C.K Squad member Bryan Page said.

