Charlottesville holds its Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Grand Illumination celebration is underway on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Holiday cheer is spreading here Friday, December 1, as people wait eagerly for the tree at the Ting Pavilion me to light up.

The tree is named Spruce Willis, and the lighting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Parking is free until 9 p.m. at the Market Street and Water Street garages.

It is chilly out, so be sure to bundle up and maybe grab some hot chocolate once you arrive.

The event is free and there is live music, vendors, and plenty of activities for people to enjoy.

