Charlottesville-area groups partner to help offer affordable car loans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area groups are working together to get more people on the road.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Carter Myers Automotive are partnering to provide affordable and reliable car loans.

“Low-income individuals with less established credit are met with really high loan rates, which make for a risky investment, and often discourage people from going in on the vehicle that they need to get to work,” Ben Wilkes said Friday, December 1. “When you’re relying on public transportation, or friends and family, that’s just not a really reliable day-to-day solution.”

Through the Driving Lives Forward program, those monthly car payments are made more affordable.

Once set up on the financial side, drivers are able to pick out their new ride.

“Carter Myers Automotive ensures that the vehicle itself is a high-quality, reliable used vehicle,” Wilkes said.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville says the majority of people helped so far are mothers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.