Charlottesville and Albemarle looking to raise sale taxes by $0.01

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sales taxes could be inching up slightly in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“This is a look into our future to make sure that we maintain our high standards,” Albemarle County Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley said.

The supervisor says the county is looking to impose a $0.01 sales tax increase referendum, following Charlottesville City Council’s request to the General Assembly for the same thing.

“It would go solely for school construction in Albemarle County, along with renovation of the schools,” LaPisto-Kirtley said. “If we want Albemarle county to have the best schools, in Virginia, in the nation, we need to invest in our schools.”

Councilor Michael Payne says Charlottesville did it to help fund a regional transportation authority.

“That work of creating it is ongoing and would be part of a goal to massively expand bus route frequencies,” Payne said.

The city and county both need approval from the General Assembly before moving forward.

“We’re asking our residents, the people, our voters, to actually approve this should we get the permission to have a referendum to support our schools, to invest in our schools,” LaPisto-Kirtley said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.