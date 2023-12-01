Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

30th Annual Toy Lift collects toys for local children

Toy Lift Charities
Toy Lift Charities(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Toy Lift Charities hosted its 30th annual toy drive Friday, December 1 at Fashion Square Mall.

Donations of toys, books, bicycles and more were dropped off all day.

Albemarle County Police Department even swung by and dropped off toys and a $2,000 check to the charity on behalf of ACPD.

The nonprofit believes every child is entitled to a happy and enriched childhood, especially around the holidays.

“It’s really sad that there are 3,700 kids that in this situation. I would love to see it be 1,700. To me, that means that this community is doing well and that families are doing better. I would love to see the numbers get lower and lower,” Dave Fafar with Toy Lift said.

The group of volunteers is at the mall collecting toys until 7:00 p.m.

For more information on how get involved, follow this link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Raising Cane's Charlottesville
Raising Cane’s raising money for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Selvedge Brewing is leaving the Wool Factory
‘Last call’ for Selvedge Brewing at Wool Factory
(Photo credit: GreatCollections.)
Charlottesville and Albemarle looking to raise sale taxes by $0.01
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound