30th Annual Toy Lift collects toys for local children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Toy Lift Charities hosted its 30th annual toy drive Friday, December 1 at Fashion Square Mall.

Donations of toys, books, bicycles and more were dropped off all day.

Albemarle County Police Department even swung by and dropped off toys and a $2,000 check to the charity on behalf of ACPD.

The nonprofit believes every child is entitled to a happy and enriched childhood, especially around the holidays.

“It’s really sad that there are 3,700 kids that in this situation. I would love to see it be 1,700. To me, that means that this community is doing well and that families are doing better. I would love to see the numbers get lower and lower,” Dave Fafar with Toy Lift said.

The group of volunteers is at the mall collecting toys until 7:00 p.m.

