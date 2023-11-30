Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia Department of Health offering online info on Syphilis

This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a tissue sample with the presence of numerous, corkscrew-shaped, darkly-stained, Treponema pallidum spirochetes, the bacterium responsible for causing syphilis. U.S. health officials on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, are calling for a new push to prevent sexually transmitted diseases — spurred in part by a 26% increase in syphilis cases last year.(Skip Van Orden/CDC via AP)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has a new webpage to specifically offer data on Syphilis.

Syphilis is a sexually-transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems.

This new website tracks the number of cases across the commonwealth, and brings attention to the rising numbers.

“It’s important to get information from trusted, reputable sources, and the VDH website is one place to do that,” Doctor Laurie Forlano said Thursday, November 30.

According to the VDH, there was a 21% jump from 2022 to 2023. It says this is a trend that is not only being seen in Virginia, but across the entire country.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

(FILE)
CHS hearing more community feedback
(FILE)
Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says harvest remains strong
(STOCK)
Charlottesville’s WNRN expanding to Staunton
(STOCK)
Holiday program hopes to raise $19K for Albemarle students in need