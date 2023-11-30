Virginia Department of Health offering online info on Syphilis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has a new webpage to specifically offer data on Syphilis.

Syphilis is a sexually-transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems.

This new website tracks the number of cases across the commonwealth, and brings attention to the rising numbers.

“It’s important to get information from trusted, reputable sources, and the VDH website is one place to do that,” Doctor Laurie Forlano said Thursday, November 30.

According to the VDH, there was a 21% jump from 2022 to 2023. It says this is a trend that is not only being seen in Virginia, but across the entire country.

