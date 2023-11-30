Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says harvest remains strong

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the severe drought conditions throughout the commonwealth, the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says the harvest remains strong.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, the commonwealth is ranked seventh in the nation for total Christmas trees harvested, sixth in Christmas tree production, and twelfth for Christmas tree sales.

The Association say Choose & Cut is strong in Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Roanoke, and other parts of the commonwealth.

VCTGA says there are more than enough Christmas trees for those who are still looking to get one.

