UVA Health helping to test device to treat bacterial infections in the lungs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new device is being tested to help treat bacterial infections in the lungs, such as pneumonia.

A research team with UVA Health partnered with Qnovia, a Richmond-based pharmaceutical company, to find a way to help.

Qnovia’s device offers a different way to inhale the drugs that patients can breathe in.

This treatment is also meant to kill the bacteria in the lungs.

“We’ve discovered a new drug candidate to treat bacterial infections and we’re hoping that we can use Qnovia’s device to aerosolizes and make into a mist that can be breathed in by a patient in order to treat pneumonia,” Matthew Crawford with UVA Health said Thursday, November 30.

UVA Health says it has done usability testing, and that the next step is moving into formulation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.