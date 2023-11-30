Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health helping to test device to treat bacterial infections in the lungs

A new device is being tested to help treat bacterial infections in the lungs, such as pneumonia.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new device is being tested to help treat bacterial infections in the lungs, such as pneumonia.

A research team with UVA Health partnered with Qnovia, a Richmond-based pharmaceutical company, to find a way to help.

Qnovia’s device offers a different way to inhale the drugs that patients can breathe in.

This treatment is also meant to kill the bacteria in the lungs.

“We’ve discovered a new drug candidate to treat bacterial infections and we’re hoping that we can use Qnovia’s device to aerosolizes and make into a mist that can be breathed in by a patient in order to treat pneumonia,” Matthew Crawford with UVA Health said Thursday, November 30.

UVA Health says it has done usability testing, and that the next step is moving into formulation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Virginia Department of Health offering online info on Syphilis
(FILE)
CHS hearing more community feedback
(FILE)
Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says harvest remains strong
(STOCK)
Charlottesville’s WNRN expanding to Staunton