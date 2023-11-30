TSA holds streamlined hiring event in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA is looking to fill jobs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

It hosted a hiring event Thursday, November 30, to give people a chance to go through what can be a long process in just hours.

“We try to get as many people out to these as possible,” Assistant Federal Security Director John Gray said.

Gray was in charge of the hiring event at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

“We’re doing in-person interviews today. We’re doing testing, we’re doing fingerprinting, we’re doing part of the background checks. We’re also doing part of the medicals,” he said.

Gray says it takes time to get hired at TSA, and some of the steps can get overwhelming for some. That’s why it holds events like these, to make the process easier.

“TSA’s hiring process takes about three months to go through all of the different steps,” Gray said. “Here, we try to consolidate that all in one stop, to where we can get the majority of those things knocked out all in one day, as opposed to multiple days.”

Gray says TSA is looking beyond beyond Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport to fill its needs.

“We try to advertise within Charlottesville, but then outside Charlottesville, as well. And so this is a big deal for us,” he said.

