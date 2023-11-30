Staunton-Augusta YMCA wins global bike championship, leads way for adaptive equipment

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is taking strides to create a healthier community for all.

Through bicycling and new technologies, this branch of the YMCA is coming out on top.

For the second year in a row, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA is the global winner of Y Madness, an expresso bike challenge done bracket style with Blue Goji.

“They’re bikes that replicate outdoor riding,” Tom McCarthy, director of strategic partnerships with Blue Goji said. “You steer, you shift, you have a virtual screen in front of you with different terrain, different trails just like if you were outside riding with your friends.”

The competition takes place every Thursday. For 24 hours Y’s across the nation will see how many riders and how long they can ride for. They are up against a different Y each week and Staunton-Augusta has once again come out on top.

“People from all age demographics, all fitness levels, men, women, children and they are rallying together as a community of members for their team, for their YMCA to try and defeat the opposing Y,” McCarthy said.

However, this partnership turned into much more. They found a need not being met with the bicycles in place and jumped to the drawing board to serve more members.

“A part of overcoming challenges is a sense of community and the more things that people can do together, the greater the strength of that community gets,” Brian Ringgood, disability advocate at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA said.

Ringgood was a leader in working with Blue Goji to establish a way for more people to participate.

“I’m not only thinking about my abilities and what I’m able to do but some of the struggles someone may have that doesn’t have the level of ability or dexterity that I have,” Ringgood said.

McCarthy said this new technology is integrating different ways that adaptive members can be part of the Blue Goji Expresso team.

The rollout of new equipment and technologies doesn’t stop there, a pilot program has been launched for the Staunton-Augusta Y’s Rock Steady Parkinson’s program.

“Trying to improve their wellness both from a cognitive standpoint as well as a physical and then we will take that assessment again at the end of the 12-week program to see if our technology and the bike in the program curriculum that we’ve created has helped their overall health,” McCarthy said.

