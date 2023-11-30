Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball losers in Iowa were actually winners for about seven hours this week after the state’s lottery mistakenly posted the wrong winning numbers for the game.

Lottery officials blamed an unspecified “human reporting error” for the wrong numbers being posted for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The incorrect numbers were posted on the Iowa Lottery’s website about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and it took until 7:15 a.m. before anyone noticed the mistake, took down the numbers and halted payoffs.

The lottery said the initial, incorrect numbers would have resulted in prizes ranging from $4 to $200 — officials didn’t specify how many people won. Anyone who got up early and cashed in a winning ticket will be able to keep the money.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot was for an estimated $355 million.

The lottery had to work until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to correct its system and resume cashing winning Powerball tickets. With the correct numbers, 3,998 people who bought Powerball tickets in Iowa won prizes, also from $4 to $200.

The real winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Virginia Department of Health offering online info on Syphilis
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
(FILE)
CHS hearing more community feedback
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Democrats authorize subpoenas in the Supreme Court ethics probe as Republicans stage walkout
FILE - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had...
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends Thursday