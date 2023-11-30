Advertise With Us
Senator Tim Kaine working to get federal funds to small businesses

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) says small businesses across Virginia need federal help getting the resources they need.

Sen. Kaine says with a childcare crisis hitting families hard, the American Rescue Plan is a step in the right direction.

It expired in September. Now, the senator hopes to get it renewed.

“What we’re seeing in terms of providers, parents, students, those who work in childcare settings - one of my kids does - is a tightening of the market, or reduction of affordable childcare at the time when we need more, not less,” Kaine said Thursday, November 30.

The senator says employers around Virginia are telling him that they’re having a hard time hiring.

“We’ve got a huge pool of very talented workers who are ready to work, they want to come to work, and they’ve got great skills to offer, but they’re out of the workforce for one reason, and that reason is they can’t find high-quality, affordable childcare,” Kaine said.

He believes the American Rescue Plan can help the economy, childcare, and small businesses.

“Senator Warner and I announced the $4 million grant to focus on our smallest businesses, under-served businesses, those started by the communities that are disadvantaged, to particularly help them with access to capital and skills training,” Kaine said.

Warner and Kaine secured $4.1 million to support small businesses.

The American Rescue Plan passed the Senate by one vote.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

