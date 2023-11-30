Reminder: Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination at Ting Pavilion Dec. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall will soon be here.

The dazzling event takes place at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 1.

There’ll be music, special guests, and lots of holiday fun for everyone as we celebrate the lighting of “Spruce Willis.”

Parking in both the Market Street and Water Street garages will be free from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

