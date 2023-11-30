Advertise With Us
Reminder: Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination at Ting Pavilion Dec. 1

Grand Illumination Tree 2023
Grand Illumination Tree 2023
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall will soon be here.

The dazzling event takes place at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 1.

There’ll be music, special guests, and lots of holiday fun for everyone as we celebrate the lighting of “Spruce Willis.”

Parking in both the Market Street and Water Street garages will be free from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the event.

RELATED: Winning name for Grand Illumination Tree announced

