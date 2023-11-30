Pleasant End to November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to move on shore making for a pleasant Thursday afternoon. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the mid 50′s to be expected. An storm system will bring changes Friday into the weekend. While rainfall amounts are very low, expect daily chances for rain through the weekend. We’ll see warmer temperatures on Saturday reaching the low and mid 60′s, before we chill to more seasonable temperatures as we get into the week. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Showers. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Showers come to an end. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 50.

