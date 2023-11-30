Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At 9 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in for a fire at 177 Friends Lane in Staunton.

Numerous fire departments responded. Churchville Fire, Staunton Fire Rescue, Swoope Volunteer Fire, Augusta County Fire Rescue and Verona Fire Department responded to the call.

Lieutenant Travis Moyers with Augusta County Fire Rescue said there was mostly exterior damage. He said the investigation is pending with the cause and the origin undetermined. The family was at home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Moyers said very little fire had spread to the interior when crews arrived. The biggest challenge for firefighters, according to Moyers was lack of water. There are no fire hydrants nearby, so water had to be brought in to help supply firefighters with the necessary water.

Numerous departments responded to a house fire in Staunton on this cold night.

Fire is under control now, no one injured.

Biggest issue was no hydrant and having to bring in water pic.twitter.com/5VyWwQou1u — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.