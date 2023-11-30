Nominations open for Golden Apple Award for schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you know of a teacher going above and beyond for students, nominations are open for the 2024 Golden Apple Award for schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“It really is about best practices,” Monticello High School Principal Beth Costa said. “Times change as our students change as their needs change.”

Christina Pearman has been teaching for 19 years. She won her Golden Apple at Jackson Burley Middle School.

“It was very humbling, and it definitely reinforced that I chose the right path in life, and that what I do makes a difference to students and their families,” Pearman said.

Pearman is now at MHS.

“Each of our students comes with their own personality and perspective and what they have gone through in life, and if we appreciate that and each other, it goes a long way and forms positive relationships between the student and the teacher,” she said.

Robert Ayres shares Pearman’s love for relationship building.

“That’s the most important thing, the relationships you build with your students, and the ability to connect and build from there,” he said.

Ayres has more than two decades of teaching experience, and won a Golden Apple this year.

“The cool thing about it is it came from multiple students, and I teach dual enrollment. So I have students from all three high schools, and it was literally a recommendation from a student from each of the three high schools. And so I thought that was kind of cool to being able to build community, not just in my home building, but other buildings across the county,” the MHS teacher said.

Nominations for the 2024 awards are open through January 22. Click here for more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.