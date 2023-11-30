NBC29 message for Comcast/Xfinity customers
To our NBC29 viewers watching on Comcast/Xfinity:
We are aware of the audio dropouts and pixilation issues you may be experiencing while watching on us Comcast/Xfinity channel 804.
The signal WVIR-TV is providing to the cable company does not have these deficiencies and the problems appear to be entirely within their technical stream.
We hope that Comcast/Xfinity will be able to quickly resolve this problem.
