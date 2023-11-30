Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Milder late week, with a few showers

First weekend of December looks good
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s cold, but not as cold as yesterday morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. A southwest wind will deliver low to mid 60s for the first weekend of December. Meanwhile, we are tracking two separate systems that will bring needed showers to the region. The first will be Friday, with scattered showers. The second will bring additional showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Milder Late Week Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Milder Conditions for the Late Week. Few Showers Friday
Unsettled start to December
Dry end to November and wet start to December
Few rain chances
Milder start to December with a few rain showers