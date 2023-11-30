Milder late week, with a few showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s cold, but not as cold as yesterday morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. A southwest wind will deliver low to mid 60s for the first weekend of December. Meanwhile, we are tracking two separate systems that will bring needed showers to the region. The first will be Friday, with scattered showers. The second will bring additional showers Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.