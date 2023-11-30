Milder Conditions for the Late Week. Few Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold, but not as frigid tonight. Milder conditions on the way for the late week and into the start of December. Nice Thursday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s, much more seasonable for the last day of November. Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers Friday. Currently, not much rain expected. , Saturday is trending largely dry, but another storm is set to bring another opportunity for showers by Sunday into early next week. Temperatures mild through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, but not as frigid. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, milder. Highs 55 to around 60. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few passing showers. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs milder in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Few more showers. Variable clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs 45-50.

