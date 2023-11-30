Holiday program hopes to raise $19K for Albemarle students in need

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays are all about giving, and Western Albemarle High and Henley Middle schools have come up with a program so you can do just that.

The Giving Tree program aims to support more than 175 students and their siblings.

“Those students are picked by the guidance counselors through a criteria they have within the school for their neediest students,” Giving Tree Organizer Carla Dodson said Thursday, November 30.

The goal is to raise $19,000. Currently, the program has raised about half that.

“The Giving Tree is just a great program that is only doable with community help,” Dodson said.

Dodson says there was an increase of students in need this year due to a number of reasons: “We have new students moving to our area which increases the population. We also are still post-COVID. We have many factors, and you just don’t know what each family what they’re going through,” she said.

Families will be provided with a gift card, so they can do their own holiday shopping.

“We appreciate any and every amount that anyone could donate to help with this cause,” Dodson said.

The Giving Tree will be open for donations until Wednesday, December 6.

