Henrico officer shot while chasing attempted robbery suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Police officer was seriously hurt in a shooting in Montrose Wednesday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the area of Williamsburg Road and Brittles Lanes around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night for an attempted robbery. Police said the suspect took off, and at some point during the chase, started shooting at officers.

The officer who was shot has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Henrico Police say no shots were fired by officers.

Police ask anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

