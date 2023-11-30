City Council holds final planning session on new zoning code

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A major Charlotteville project years in the making came closer to completion.

City Council held its last work session on the new zoning code.

The main goal is to allow more housing to be built in Charlottesville. But, the size of the city isn’t changing.

One question that arose was how to keep Charlottesville looking like Charlottesville.

“Pay more attention to how things are going to look,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said. “What I see is maximizing the capacity and I don’t see any sense of grace.”

How tall a building can be has been widely discussed.

“The scale of investment, when you’re talking about above a certain height with a limited density, is going to create what will be experienced by a lot of people I fear as gentrification and displacement,” Councilor Michael Payne remarked.

The new zoning code is not just about buildings. Parking is another item up for review in the city.

“If you require parking... you drive up the cost of housing, that makes housing less affordable for more people, what we really want to do is we want to encourage people to be using buses, bikes, walking to work, things like that,” Snook said.

One point of speculation is that the new code would not allow the building of more single family homes.

But Mayor Snook said that is absolutely false.

“People will be able to build single family homes, they will also be able to build duplexes and triplexes on the same lot,” Snook said.

The underlying mission repeatedly expressed from council is making changes that sit well with everyone.

“It’s going to be complicated in terms of how we’re, how we roll this out in ways that minimize harm and maximize the good effects,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Council plans to hold a public hearing on the updated draft on December 5th.

