Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

CHS hearing more community feedback

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School is inviting parents back to the school Thursday, November 30.

On the agenda tonight is what new changes are being implemented at CHS, and an opportunity for the community to give feedback to the administration. This comes as the high school has experienced issues with some of its students.

Parents, students, and teachers have expressed safety concerns due to fights and unauthorized people entering the building.

The high school opened back up this past Monday following a three-day closure leading into the Thanksgiving break.

Thursday’s event marks the second time parents have been invited to CHS in the past two weeks. This time, though, the administration will be present to share new info and talk directly with the community.

The event is set to get underway at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says harvest remains strong
(STOCK)
Charlottesville’s WNRN expanding to Staunton
(STOCK)
Holiday program hopes to raise $19K for Albemarle students in need
TSO check point at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
TSA holds streamlined hiring event in Charlottesville