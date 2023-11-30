CHS hearing more community feedback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School is inviting parents back to the school Thursday, November 30.
On the agenda tonight is what new changes are being implemented at CHS, and an opportunity for the community to give feedback to the administration. This comes as the high school has experienced issues with some of its students.
Parents, students, and teachers have expressed safety concerns due to fights and unauthorized people entering the building.
The high school opened back up this past Monday following a three-day closure leading into the Thanksgiving break.
Thursday’s event marks the second time parents have been invited to CHS in the past two weeks. This time, though, the administration will be present to share new info and talk directly with the community.
The event is set to get underway at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
