Charlottesville’s WNRN expanding to Staunton

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re an avid radio fan and you live in the Shenandoah Valley, things are changing.

ESPN 1240 and Star 94.3 in Staunton have been sold to Charlottesville’s WNRN.

The company says these two new signals will help them to increase its signal and ability to broadcast.

“I think that we’ll get an awful lot of new listeners that will be tuning in going, ‘Oh, wow, where’s this been all my life.’ But you know, the thing about the Valley is with all the nooks and crannies that you have between Hillsides and it’s just be nice to fill in so much more of that area,” General Manager Mark Keefe said Thursday, November 30.

WNRN is an Adult Alternative station.

