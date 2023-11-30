Boil water advisory lifted for Greene County Department Water & Sewer customers

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory for Greene County Department Water and Sewer customers is being lifted.

The county announced Thursday, November 30, that customers can safely resume using their household water as normal.

The advisory was issued Monday, Nov. 27, after a service interruption and loss of water pressure to some of the homes off of Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.

The county says bacterial samples were collected and sent to a state certified lab after repairs were made. It says no total coliform or E. coli bacteria were found in those samples.

For more information, please contact Greene County Department of Water and Sewerat 434-985-1348.

