Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Boil water advisory lifted for Greene County Department Water & Sewer customers

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A boil water advisory for Greene County Department Water and Sewer customers is being lifted.

The county announced Thursday, November 30, that customers can safely resume using their household water as normal.

The advisory was issued Monday, Nov. 27, after a service interruption and loss of water pressure to some of the homes off of Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.

The county says bacterial samples were collected and sent to a state certified lab after repairs were made. It says no total coliform or E. coli bacteria were found in those samples.

For more information, please contact Greene County Department of Water and Sewerat 434-985-1348.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Find out More at cvfwi.org
Sentara Cares | Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
Grand Illumination Tree 2023
Reminder: Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination at Ting Pavilion Dec. 1
(STOCK)
Nominations open for Golden Apple Award for schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle