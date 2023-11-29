Advertise With Us
Wreath auction raising funds for UVA Cancer Center patients

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The hallways at the UVA Cancer Center are lined with festive decorations to help patients.

“The joy, the gratitude that they have when we are able to show up and help them makes all of this work worth it,” Joncey Wagoner said Wednesday, November 29. “It’s a huge fundraiser, and we are able to support patients all year long based on the funds that we raise.”

Wagoner says they’ve been doing this wreath auction for more than 15 year.

The funds will go towards patients experiencing any barriers to treatment.

“Oftentimes, getting treatment requires overnight stays, and so like hotels and places to say can be difficult for some patients, and so the more that we can help them better,” Wagoner said.

The Planning Committee gathered 113 decorated wreaths to include in this year’s auction.

“It’s a beautiful environment that we create through the collaboration of different UVA Health staff members,” Laughlin Ryan said. “Everyone gets really excited about helping the Cancer Center raise money.”

