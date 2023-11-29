Advertise With Us
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County

Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.(Dominion Energy)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m. - Two of the work orders in the area have been resolved. As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews are still working to restore power for about 85 customers in the Dooms area.

Original story - Dominion Energy is reporting several customers without power in the Waynesboro and Augusta County areas.

According to Craig Carper, Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion, there are three work orders that have been submitted around the area.

87 customers are being impacted by an outage near Hermitage Road as a result of a damaged power line. An online outage map shows power should be restored there between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews are working to investigate the cause of the other two outages in that area. One near Crimora is impacting 108 customers, and power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. The other outage is being reported in the Dooms area. Nearly 200 people are without power there and the estimated restoration time for that outage is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can track outages by going to Dominion’s Outage Map. Just zoom in on your region and you can click on individual outages to see the most up to date information

