Madison County allowing sale of old school building after developer files lawsuit
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County is selling an abandoned elementary school to the same developer it had previously rejected.
That developer filed a lawsuit Tuesday, November 28, after the county denied plans for the old Criglersville Elementary School back in January.
The Board of Supervisors decided to avoid litigation and re-sell the old school.
Madison County has agreed to sell it to the developer for $25,000 by December 15.
