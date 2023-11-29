Madison County allowing sale of old school building after developer files lawsuit

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County is selling an abandoned elementary school to the same developer it had previously rejected.

That developer filed a lawsuit Tuesday, November 28, after the county denied plans for the old Criglersville Elementary School back in January.

The Board of Supervisors decided to avoid litigation and re-sell the old school.

Madison County has agreed to sell it to the developer for $25,000 by December 15.

