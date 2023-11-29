Advertise With Us
JABA collecting donations for holiday care packages

JABA (FILE)
JABA (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is asking for donations for holiday care packages for older adults and adults with disabilities.

JABA is looking for Chapstick, lotion, holiday mugs, gift bags, and holiday decorations.

“Anything that would just sort of brighten someone’s day to have out as a holiday decoration,” Volunteer Services Coordinator Teresa Cooper said.

The organization hopes to make more than 75 care packages this holiday season for the people who use its services.

You can drop off donations at JABA’s Hillsdale location until December 8.

