JABA collecting donations for holiday care packages

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is asking for donations for holiday care packages for older adults and adults with disabilities.

JABA is looking for Chapstick, lotion, holiday mugs, gift bags, and holiday decorations.

“Anything that would just sort of brighten someone’s day to have out as a holiday decoration,” Volunteer Services Coordinator Teresa Cooper said.

The organization hopes to make more than 75 care packages this holiday season for the people who use its services.

You can drop off donations at JABA’s Hillsdale location until December 8.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.