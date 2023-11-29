Governor Youngkin speaks at University of Virginia to encourage intellectual diversity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the University of Virginia to talk about free speech and intellectual diversity at the university’s Higher Education Summit.

“We need this effort, more than ever, so that we can build a better future, not just for the students on our respective campuses, and not just for the Commonwealth, but for the nations, and I believe the world,” Governor Youngkin said Wednesday, November 29 at UVA’s Newcomb Hall, “When it comes to freedom of expression, we have to create an environment that protects the ability to challenge conventional thinking.”

Youngkin says it’s important to address critical issues from multiple perspectives.

“How do we ask serious questions and foster informed debate so that we can importantly get to critical answers?” Youngkin said.

Governor Youngkin says that is not always the case in our society and if that does not change, neither will many issues that divide us.

“If you aren’t actively promoting diverse perspectives then we won’t get to a point where we are able to embrace freedom of expression,” Youngkin said.

Fourth-year student Peter Lee Hamilton was a keynote speaker at Wednesday’s event.

“If you bring together people who have different perspectives on things, thought the act of talking to one another, and learning the other perspective, you can actually come to a better solution overall, as opposed to one person being able to dominate the conversation or one viewpoint being able to dominate the conversation,” Hamilton said.

Youngkin says this set of ideas is bigger than an academic discussion.

“We don’t just need this on our college campuses, we need this around the state and around the country and around the world. We’re never going to get to those important solutions unless we can find a way to have true freedom of expression and an environment that inspires true debate,” Youngkin said.

