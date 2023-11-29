A frigid start, but milder days ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shake and shiver across the region this morning. We’ll see mostly skies and chilly temperatures today. Fortunately winds will be much lighter. As our wind shifts to the southwest, temperatures will warm back to seasonal levels Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s by this weekend. We’ll have a chance for showers Friday. Have a great and safe day !

today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.