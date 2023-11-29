A frigid start, but milder days ahead
Southwest wind, gradually warms temperatures
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shake and shiver across the region this morning. We’ll see mostly skies and chilly temperatures today. Fortunately winds will be much lighter. As our wind shifts to the southwest, temperatures will warm back to seasonal levels Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s by this weekend. We’ll have a chance for showers Friday. Have a great and safe day !
today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
