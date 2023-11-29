FRIGID Night and Well Chilled Wednesday. Milder Late Week and Some Showers for Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the midst of the coldest temperatures, of the Autumn season, thus far. A Frigid overnight with widespread temperatures in the 10s. While wind speeds will back down, some single digit windchills can be expected early Wednesday morning. More sunshine and chilly for the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The late week and weekend will feature milder conditions. While dry, Thursday, showers set to return for Friday, first day of December. Currently, Saturday is trending largely dry, but another storm is set to bring more rain by Sunday into early next week.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the 10s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder and more seasonable. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Rain developing. Rain is expected at this time for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: AM showers. mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.