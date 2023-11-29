Advertise With Us
Elderly Albemarle man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Albemarle County Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An elderly Albemarle County man is facing a murder charge in connection with a reported assault back in October.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, November 29, that investigators were notified on Oct. 29 about an assault that took place at Charlottesville Health and Rehab.

Police say 89-year-old William Sommer of Albemarle County died at UVA Hospital on Nov. 21 as a result of the injuries that were sustained from that assault.

ACPD arrested 83-year-old Raymond Boudewin Dewilde today, charging him with second-degree murder.

Dewilde is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Raymond Boudewin Dewilde. Photo provided by Albemarle County Police Department
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

