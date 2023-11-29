Dry end to November and wet start to December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frigid start to Wednesday, expect a chilly, sunny afternoon.

Less wind than Tuesday. A more southerly breeze kicks in through the end of the week. Boosting temperatures to above average levels to start December.

With milder conditions, comes a chance for rainfall. Rain showers arrive later Friday. A break in the rain Saturday. More rain moves over the region Sunday and next Monday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the chilly low to mid 40s.

Wednesday night: Not as frigid. Mainly clear sky. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs milder in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: More rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

