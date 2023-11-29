Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Dry end to November and wet start to December

Milder first weekend of the new month
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frigid start to Wednesday, expect a chilly, sunny afternoon.

Less wind than Tuesday. A more southerly breeze kicks in through the end of the week. Boosting temperatures to above average levels to start December.

With milder conditions, comes a chance for rainfall. Rain showers arrive later Friday. A break in the rain Saturday. More rain moves over the region Sunday and next Monday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the chilly low to mid 40s.

Wednesday night: Not as frigid. Mainly clear sky. Lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs milder in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: More rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

A frigid start, but milder days ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Frigid Night and Chilly Wednesday. Milder Late Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
FRIGID Night and Well Chilled Wednesday. Milder Late Week and Some Showers for Friday