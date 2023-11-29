Advertise With Us
Charlottesville working to improve sidewalk safety

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people around Charlottesville are voicing concerns about sidewalks in the area of Rugby Road and Rose Hill Drive.

NBC29 and City Hall have received calls from people saying they feel unsafe as construction is going on in that part of town.

Title II ADA Coordinator Paul Rudacille says they’ve put a temporary ramp in to help people get around.

“We’re just trying to make that area ADA compliant,” Rudacille said. “We’re trying to make the area more accessible for the public.”

Charlottesville says it is working as quickly as possible to make changes.

“The city is trying to get done as soon as possible. I don’t want to give an exact date, because weather issues could come up,” Rudacille said.

Rudacille is expecting work to take three weeks at the most.

