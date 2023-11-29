Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Be mindful of your pets this holiday season

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -During the holiday season many individuals display Christmas Trees, Poinsettias, and Mistletoes in their homes.

Terri Sears, Veterinarian and owner of TenderCare said these plants can cause your pets to have an GI upset.

“Mistletoe in particular can be toxic to the heart bone and cause low blood pressure, and low heart rate,” said Sears.

The water for Christmas Trees can have fertilizer and bacteria that can be harmful for pets, said Sears.

She added that more commonly they see dogs come in with Pancreatitis.

“Getting in the garbage, eating meat in the garbage and a lot of times that can cause irritation to the pancreas and pancreatitis which again can be mild to life threatening,” said Sears.

She said you should keep the garbage lids closed and keeping food out of reach from dogs.

Grapes and raisins are toxic to dogs, and chocolate is also toxic for dogs, said Sears. Tinsel can be a problem for cats and would recommend not having around.

“It can bind up in their intestines and I definitely have seen that before,” said Sears.

Sears recommended not giving your dog table scraps because it causes pancreatitis, especially if the food is high in fat.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain

Latest News

The hope and motive is to prevent substance abuse and drug overdose.
Prescription drug drop-off boxes now available all year long
The Staunton Salvation Army received over 200 bikes to give children this holiday season.
Salvation Army receives over 200 bikes to give to children this holiday season
UVA Lighting of the Lawn 2022
Solar panels power a University of Virginia holiday tradition
(FILE)
Tesla looks for future Charlottesville locations